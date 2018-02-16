WATCH LIVE: MSU Board meeting after faculty vote of no confidence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is holding a meeting on Friday morning after the faculty vote of no confidence earlier in the week.

WATCH LIVE HERE OR BELOW

Last time the board met, students interrupted the meeting with a couple even sitting on the table where the trustees were seated around.

On Tuesday, 94 percent of the MSU Faculty Senate approved the vote of no confidence in the school's board of trustees.

The faculty wants the entire board to resign following the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

They're also upset over the board's decision to appoint former Michigan Gov. John Engler as interim president.

Congress also has questions about how MSU handled the Nassar investigation. MSU leaders were accused of ignoring complaints as far back as 1997, but in a letter to congress, MSU wrote no one knew about complaints against Nassar until September 2016.

Engler has promised to help the school heal from the fallout and on Wednesday, Engler announced that they were restructuring the university's health colleges and appointing two leadership positions to help improve patient safety and quality care.