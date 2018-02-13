MSU faculty approves vote of no confidence in Board of Trustees

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University’s Faculty Senate voted for a no confidence vote in the school’s Board of Trustees. The vote comes after the Board appointed former Gov. John Engler in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Former MSU President Lou Anna Simon became the focus of public anger after the disgraced doctor was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison last month. Simon resigned, and in her place, the Board named Engler.

The appointment angered many, arguing Engler's appointment does not do enough to combat the culture of abuse and coverup on campus.

Many are comparing Larry Nassar and Michigan State to Penn State and the Jerry Sandusky sex scandal. By the number, Penn State has spent $250 Million so far overall including $109 Million to 30 victims.

Michigan State has been sued by 140 victims of Nassar.