MSU publishes document for guidance on inclusive speech

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The most recent inclusive language guide from Michigan State University has caused a slight stir on social media as some feel like the document goes too far.

The guide is meant to inform general communication on topics of race, gender and sexuality. It includes a list of words to avoid, which includes words and phrases like “frontier” and “pioneer,” calling them colonial language.

It also discourages the use of terms like “Christmas trees,” “wreaths,” “bunnies” and “eggs” in the winter and spring because they are references to majority religious imagery.

As universities aim to be more inclusive, Michigan State published an inclusion guide. The most recent was published in November. The 17-page document just recently sparked some push-back online.

“People are more sensitive now, more sensitive world," one man said.

For instance, some words listed as terms to avoid include the word "female" as a noun for women, saying it "reduces women to their assumed biological anatomy." It also encourages referring to grade levels as "first year" through "fourth year," instead of saying "freshman," "sophomore," "junior" and "senior," which the document says is from "male-centric and western father-son language."

The document also says some seemingly innocuous idioms like “tipping point,” “rule of thumb” and “bonkers” may be racist, sexist and ableist in nature.

"Some of them I get for sure — it’s downright inappropriate," Rob Herron said of the document. "But otherwise, yeah, I don't see changing everything.”

Glenn McIntosh is the chief diversity officer at Oakland University. He says he applauds MSU for the document and acknowledges the use of some phrases goes back decades and won’t be changed overnight

“Language is really an evolutionary process of learning,” McIntosh said. "I think the tough part is we get into habits; language is really a habit.”

An MSU spokesperson said in a statement:

“Contrary to initial reports, the university does not ban specific terms through the inclusive language guide. This guide provides recommendations, not requirements, for more inclusive communications at MSU. It also provides guidance on ways to be more inclusive with imagery use during holiday seasons in the winter and spring by encouraging individuals to consider how using imagery solely from one religion may contribute other religions feeling excluded or less than.

Michigan State University acknowledges and supports the identities, histories and experiences of its diverse student and employee population. Inclusive communications are integral to providing a world-class learning, living and working environment where all are welcome."

While many feel it goes too far, McIntosh also agrees that these should simply be guidelines and not enforcement. He hopes those who read the document will give it some thought.

“I think it’s really thought-provoking that we have to be inclusive as a society, and this is just another piece in the education toolbox,” McIntosh said.

You can read the full document below:

MSU Inclusive Guide by WXYZ-TV Detroit on Scribd