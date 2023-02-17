Berkey Hall professor recounts moment gunman opened fire in classroom, asks for change

(WXYZ) — Michigan State professor Marco Diaz-Munoz has been teaching at MSU since 2008. He was in his classroom when the first shots rang out Monday night.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is this cannot be happening," he says. "Because how can you believe that this is happening to you."

Professor Diaz-Munoz was teaching in Berkey Hall at around 8:15 p.m. Monday just like he has countless times. He says he never expected a gunman to enter through the classroom's back door and begin firing at students.

"It’s horror and incredible pain," he said. "They are the age of my daughters so it’s like seeing my daughter going through that so it was so painful to see someone doing that harm to them and me being unable to stop it."

Professor Diaz-Munoz hopes that this tragic event makes politicians in Michigan and in D.C. take action.

"If those senators saw what I saw. If they had seen those girls on the floor the way I seen them. They would be at least shamed into taking action and passing gun laws," he said. "This idea that we need to stop and think and not make rushed decisions. That is what senators say to gain time, to not affect the gun industry and lobby. They’re not thinking of the people that died. They’re thinking of keeping their positions in congress and in government."