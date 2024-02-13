Clawson community remembers Alexandria Verner one year after MSU shootings

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I’m not a person to sit around. I was out looking for Alex. We know the phone was binging in Berkey Hall, so I was going from Berkey Hall to the hospitals trying to find our daughter. Nancy stayed vigilant at the union,” said Ted Verner.

Every second of the night of February 13th, 2023, is seared on the hearts of Ted and Nancy Verner. A night that forever changed their family. When their middle daughter Alexandria Verner became one of the three students killed on campus.

Ted shared with us a conversation he had with Alex. “‘Dad, I love being at MSU.’ She was so at peace,” said Alex to her father. “And she enjoyed it, and we leased her a car to get around a little bit more and she was so happy,’” said Ted Verner.

Alex was a junior with a 4.0. She had a smile as bright as her future in forensics and had a competitive spirit. That was cultivated in Clawson on her family’s hometown high school court.

“I’m a class of ‘83 graduate. To have my son as an all-state football player hanging on the wall and to have this gym named after our daughter is truly amazing,” said Ted.

Her signature is now a symbol of strength, just like the way she played. Her signature copied and written bold and bright on the court.

She has the school record for blocked shots in a game.

“We talk about Al every single day at practice. She’s a big part of what we do every day, because of what she did when she was here,” said Athletic Director Coach Kelly Horne. “It's her character, it’s the way she was a competitor, her personality, her ability to get along with anybody.”

“We leave the locker room every day and say, ‘let's go play like Al’ and that's playing with heart and hustling everywhere,” said Coach Horne.

“She's been in this gym literally before she could walk and so, to come full circle that they were honoring her with her name and her signature on this court and it's something that's going to be here for a very long time, it means the world to us,” said Nancy.

She is a symbol of strength for this small close-knit community of Clawson that has not only wrapped arms around the family but provided support for future generations in her name.

"Clawson has done an amazing job. In a very short time, they raised over $140,000 for her scholarship fund,” said Ted.

Say her name, know her story, and never forget. That is the goal, says Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger will never forget that 5 am call from Coach Horne Valentine's morning.

“Our goal from day one. We said we want to talk about Al every day and with this gym, the timing was perfect to where we could embark on this project,” said Clawson Schools Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger. “Twenty years from now and 30 years from now, 50 when we are gone, and her family is not here anymore and her name is still here we want people to ask, ‘Who is Alex Verner, and what was she about,’ her legacy continues.’'

Ted and Nancy are working with Michigan State University and state law enforcement to make a change.

“We have committees by monthly phone calls with representatives from MSU. It really was from Spartan Strong and how those funds are being distributed then from there it morphed into the permanent memorial they are gonna do on that committee on committee repurposing Berkey Hall,” said Ted.

“We are going to work with every prosecutor. We are starting with the Attorney General... and we're working our way down with how we can make a difference how can we make it, so someone don't go what we went through,” said Ted.

No family should have to do it... no family should have to lose a loved one... because a prosecutor was too busy and plea-bargained a case down that allowed someone back out with a gun, can’t happen.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “When think of Alex how would you like people to think of her?”

“Her gentle kind spirit, her tenaciousness on the court. She always gave her best at whatever she did, but she was also able to back off and maintain and just hang out,” said Nancy.

“Things that we have found out since her passing, of teammates that she helped that she that might not have been on the starting lineup, might have been struggling and we found out after the fact how much she had helped them. And personally, and in school and whatever athletic at the time,” said Nancy.