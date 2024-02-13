Michigan State University shooting will always be personal for Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — On February 13, 2023, around 8:30 pm, over 40 law enforcement agencies across Michigan rushed to the Michigan State University campus in East Lansing as reports of an active shooter came in.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was one of the agencies that sent a convoy of armored vehicles and around 50 deputies in tactical gear with Sheriff Mike Bouchard running point.

"As soon as I got there, I went to the command post. Some of our people had taken, already taken up positions of security around the actual shooting area. But the thing they really needed from us at that point was to have a place where the students could go and be safe and where the parents could meet their kids," said Sheriff Bouchard.

Nearly three miles away from Berkey Hall and the Student Union, the Sheriff's team turned the MSU pavilion into a reunification center.

"I was at one door greeting them, hugging a bunch of them.

But there was one student the father of 3 will never forget," said Sheriff Bouchard.

"One young lady had flowers in her hands, it was her birthday. And I remember thinking what a terrible thing for her to deal with that moment, that now it will be associated with her birthday," said Sheriff Bouchard.

"What did you say to her?" asked 7 Action News.

"I hugged her, I said you are going to be ok. Your flowers smell great. We will get you through this," said Sheriff Bouchard.

As the tragedy unfolded, three students lost their lives that night. Being a 1979 MSU grad, Sheriff Bouchard says the shooting was personal.

"Do you think about if anything could have been done differently that night?" asked 7 Action News.

"Oh, I think about that all the time. I mean, I study active shooters going back 20 years. So after Virginia Tech, where the assailant had put chains on the door for people to prevent from getting out or for help getting in, I ordered bolt cutters to be put in our patrol cars," said Sheriff Bouchard.

"Sheriff Bouchard, what's the one thing you will never forget from that night?" asked 7 Action News.

"I worked at ground zero, I worked at Katrina, and I just know how those things never leave people that are touched by it. Not just the people we are going to save, but the people that are rushing to save them. That has scares too. I mean we have some people who haven't been able to return to work after Oxford," said Sheriff Bouchard.

"What's your message for the Spartan community and the Michigan community at large?" asked 7 Action News.

"If you are struggling, get help. It shows strength to get help, not weakness, and that includes first responders," said Sheriff Bouchard.

Even in the face of darkness, Sheriff Bouchard says it's how everyone, including fire, EMT, and police from across Michigan, stood together that proved the best of humanity.