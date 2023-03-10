MSU police release timeline of shooting, note gunman left behind

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety released an update about the shooting on the MSU campus last month, detailing a timeline and showing the note the shooter left behind.

The shooting happened at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union on Feb. 13. Three students were killed – Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson – and injured five others. Of those five who were injured, police said three have been released from the hospital, one is in the hospital in critical condition and one is in fair condition.

Related: MSU announces security changes following shooting

MSU announces security upgrades

According to police, the preliminary findings released a detailed timeline for the shooter's presence on campus during the evening of Feb. 13. The shooter, Anthony McRae, killed himself later that night.

The timeline is below, according to police.

8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

8:20 p.m. – Officers entered Berkey Hall

8:24 p.m. – McRae entered the Union

8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union

8:26 p.m. – McRae exited the Union and left campus

8:27 p.m. – Officers arrived at the Union

8:30 p.m. – First emergency alert notification sent

8:31 p.m. – Second emergency alert notification sent

11:18 p.m. – Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing

11:49 p.m. – Officers approach McRae and he shoots himself

Police said they are still investigative the route once he left campus.

According to police, Ingham County 911 received 2,100 phone calls – 1,450 of which were 911 calls – between 8 p.m. Feb. 13 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 14. Police say that's about 2.5 days' worth of calls to the dispatch center within a five-hour period.

Police also said there were 3,136 radio "push-to-talks" by police officers, which is every time an officer or dispatcher pushes the button to transmit on their two-way radio.

Related: Bodycam video shows welfare check at MSU gunman's home a week before the shooting

New bodycam video shows welfare check at MSU gunman's home week before shooting

After the shooting, when police made contact with the suspect and he killed himself, they found a note on him with what they said was a possible motive.

On Friday, they released that note to the public. In it, the suspect said he was working with a group, which police say is an unfounded claim. He also called himself a "loner," "outcast" and more.

The note may be hard to read for some, but a photo of it is below.

MSU Department of Public Safety

"Recognizing this update may be difficult for those within the MSU campus community and beyond, on-campus resources are listed below. It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing is normal and there are several ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process," police said.

Below are resources for people.