Parents and Michigan State University students trying to cope in hours after campus shootings

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Yes, very sad that they have to have this experience. When we went to college, just wasn’t a thing," said Laura King, a Michigan State University student's mom.

King came from Port Huron to pick up her sophomore and try to put her mind at ease.

"That was the first thing, you know, when you wake up as you know — can we get up there and when can you come home?" King said.

WXYZ's Glenda Lewis asked, "What were you guys going to do for the time being?"

"We’re just going to go get some food and then to see how they feel if they want to stay, you know, the rest of the time. Or if they want to come back with family, whatever they feel comfortable with," King said.

The quiet and stillness are surreal. It can happen anywhere. It could happen to you. It's truly the hardest lessons these MSU students have had to learn.

"I have gotten notifications in our email, like shots were fired in East Lansing area, but nothing has usually come of it, but this was just insane. I was like flooded with messages from friends and family and it was, it was surreal. Want to go home and have a moment at home yet," MSU student Sophia Paniccia said.

I just didn’t want to be around campus you know,” Emily Schley said.

We caught up with Schley standing outside McDonald Hall with all of her things. The sophomore didn’t even want to wait inside, eager to get back to the comforts.

"It’s just too much. I feel sorry for the people who live super far out or internationally," Schley said.