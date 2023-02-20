Take a Stand protest against gun violence held at Michigan capital as MSU students return to class

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A large crowd has gathered on the lawn at the Michigan capital for a protest rally in the wake of last week's deadly shooting at Michigan State University.
The rally featured speakers in Michigan State University clothing, as well as singers.
Video from Chopper 7 shows hundreds of people on the grounds, many of them sitting as part of the protest.
The rally was titled Take A Stand and a flyer promoting it included the statements "Protest Against Gun Violence" and skip class. It comes on the day students returned to campus for class, and a week after three students were killed and five students were injured.
It also featured a speech by the Founder of March For Our Lives David Hogg, who came to prominence following the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.