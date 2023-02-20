Watch Now
NewsMSU Tragedy

Actions

Take a Stand protest against gun violence held at Michigan capital as MSU students return to class

Hundreds of people gather for a protest against gun violence on the grounds of the Michigan State Capital.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:56:42-05

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A large crowd has gathered on the lawn at the Michigan capital for a protest rally in the wake of last week's deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

The rally featured speakers in Michigan State University clothing, as well as singers.

Protest on the grounds of the Michigan State Capital

Video from Chopper 7 shows hundreds of people on the grounds, many of them sitting as part of the protest.

The rally was titled Take A Stand and a flyer promoting it included the statements "Protest Against Gun Violence" and skip class. It comes on the day students returned to campus for class, and a week after three students were killed and five students were injured.

It also featured a speech by the Founder of March For Our Lives David Hogg, who came to prominence following the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

David Hogg speaks at March For Our Lives event at Michigan State

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!