Thousands gather for vigil at the Rock on MSU's campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — There are no words for a tragedy like this, but the words Wednesday night near the Rock on Michigan State University's campus at least provided some solace and peace for students, many of whom are still in shock.

“It's been very strange. It’s not an easy thing to process," freshman Charles Peruchini said. "I don't know if I'll ever fully process it.”

Peruchini and his friend Josh Boreczki are both from Chicago. While many in-state students left campus following the tragedy, they’ve been here, mostly feeling like they're alone on campus.

"It's quiet. It feels like there’s been nobody around until now,” Boreczki said.

But Wednesday night, they felt anything but alone. Hundreds, if not thousands of people surrounded the Rock and the steps of the MSU auditorium. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and basketball coach Tom Izzo spoke to the crowd.

MSU faculty were also in the crowd, traveling back to campus to be with the students.

"Surreal," faculty member Rick Peiffer said. "Something I could never have imagined living through or see happen to this beloved place.”

“Our hearts go out to the families that lost their kids," MSU Professor Mike VandeHaar said. "Every time I see their faces, it makes me want to cry.”

The tragedy extends beyond East Lansing. Even young high school students from Grand Ledge say the tragedy has shaken them too.

“It's hard going to school and trying to just get past it,” Emily Wallas of Grand Ledge said. "I think it was really powerful to see everyone gathering and the rawness of the emotion.”

While no words can overcome tragedy, Wednesday was proof that in the darkest of times, Spartans always stand together.

“It really helped me put into perspective how many people are still here supporting and how powerful it all is,” Boreczki said.

"This night, it helped me a lot and many others, I'm sure,” Peruchini said.

Classes at MSU have been cancelled for the remainder of the week.