Muhith Mahmood to be sworn in as Hamtramck mayor Sunday after election results flip

Muhith Mahmood will be sworn in as the new mayor of Hamtramck on Sunday after the results of the election flipped due to disputed absentee ballots.

Last month, officials counted the 37 disputed absentee ballots from the 2025 election, giving Mahmood 2,089 votes. Current mayor Adam Alharbi got 2,077 votes after the ballots were counted.

Watch below: 37 disputed ballots overturn Hamtramck mayoral race

Hamtramck mayoral race still unsettled as recount request is filed

The City of Hamtramck said that a Wayne County judge ruled that Mahmood meets the residency requirements and is eligible to hold elected office, and ordered the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to certify the results.

It's expected the canvassers will certify the results on Wednesday, and Mahmood will be sworn-in on Sunday. Until then, Alharbi will remain mayor.

Watch below: Judge orders 37 disputed ballots counted in Hamtramck mayoral race

Judge orders 37 disputed ballots counted in Hamtramck mayoral race

An attorney for Alharbi released a statement to WXYZ that reads, "Mayor Adam Alharbi believes strongly in the democratic process and a key element of that democratic process is that all votes are counted accurately and completely. There are numerous absentee ballots that are subject to the state election laws process and procedures that the board of canvassers still must go through. Just like his opponents challenge on the first go around, we are asking for the same courtesy to assure all votes that have been presented under the absentee process be counted and accounted for under our state law. Whatever the end result is my client will accept if the state law is followed. We hope that those that want to claim that each and every vote of the residents of the city of Hamtramck should be properly considered under our state laws will not object to our democratic process and request for absentee votes all be counted to assure a fair and accurate recount."

Past coverage from 7 News Detroit below

"My position always has been to count those 37 ballots. My position was uphold the American democracy, people's rights, and every legal vote has to be counted. As I say, whatever outcome comes, I'm okay with it," Mahmood previously told WXYZ.

Attorney Nabih Ayad, who represents Mayor Alharbi, said the counting won't necessarily settle the election.

"Counting means that they have to be counted, looked at. There's still the ability to challenge those 37 ballots for something that's not proper," Ayad said.

Ayad said he is ready to argue about the integrity of those ballots.

"We feel that very much so that the chain of custody has been broken and somebody walks into a facility and brings these ballots two days after the election that been subject to individuals inside that building," Ayad said.

After the November election, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers chose not to count the 37 ballots, setting off the legal battle.

Political consultant Kerry Jackson said the bigger question now isn't who those ballots may favor.

"At least tabulate them. You never want to tell a voter your vote doesn't count," Jackson said.

"The questions would all be for the clerk's office. How did you preserve them? Have they been in a locked place? Were they ever opened? Are all of them sealed?" Jackson said.

But even if those ballots alter the election result, Alharbi's legal team is also challenging Mahmood's residency qualifications.

"We feel very strongly that his opponent does not live in the city of Hamtramck," Ayad said.

Mahmood disputes that claim.

"I have everything valid, nothing to hide. So I'm not scared of what challenge is going to come up," Mahmood said.

While covering this story last year, Mahmood invited me inside his Hamtramck home. Back then, the former Hamtramck council member said he juggled between this home and another in Troy.

When asked if he is currently living in Hamtramck:

"Most definitely. I've been always living in Hamtramck," Mahmood said.

Regardless of what happens when those ballots are counted, all sides say the election fight may still have a long way to go.

"This dance is going to continue," Ayad said.

"At least until the next election, yeah," Jackson said.

"If you do the right things and nothing will protect me to serve the community. I am very optimistic," Mahmood said.