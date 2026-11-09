One Dearborn school evacuated after bomb threats hit multiple schools; police deem threats not credible

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One Dearborn school was briefly evacuated early Monday after multiple schools across the district received automated robocall bomb threats.

Salina Elementary School was the only school evacuated, and students were moved for a short time to Salina Intermediate School next door, according to a district spokesperson.

Multiple schools across the district received the threats, but no other students were moved after Dearborn Police considered the threats to not be credible.

Dearborn Public Schools say police were notified after schools across the district discovered voicemail messages with automated robocall bomb threats.

School officials say Dearborn Police, in coordination with federal authorities, were able to investigate and found no risk or credible concern to students or staff. They added that similar threats were received by other organizations in the community.

"We appreciate the swift response of our staff and local authorities, and we continue to work with the FBI to provide what information we can to identify and track the source of these calls. We understand that hearing about incidents like this can be unsettling for families, and please know that we take every threat seriously regardless of its nature or credibility. Our schools remain safe, and we remain vigilant and will continue to monitor the situation closely alongside law enforcement. We appreciate your trust, patience, and continued partnership as we work together to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for every student," Superintendent Mike Esseily said in a statement.

The district encouraged reporting safety concerns to Michigan State Police through their OK2SAY hotline.

