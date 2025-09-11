At least 3 hospitalized after being shot in domestic incident at Port Huron apartment complex

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — At least three people have been shot in what police are calling a domestic incident at an apartment complex in Port Huron, police have confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at Glenview Gardens Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Glenview Court.

Police tell us that all the victims have been transported to local hospitals and are in critical condition. Authorities say that 1 or 2 of the victims is under the age of 18.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has crews heading to the scene and we will update this story when we learn more.