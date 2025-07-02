1 injured in shooting on DDOT bus on Detroit's east side; police search for suspect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department said one person was injured after a shooting on a DDOT bus on Wednesday morning.

According to police, a passenger on the bus walked toward another passenger and fired one time. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The victim, police say, is a 26-year-old who was shot in the upper chest. Police say he is currently in temp serious condition.

The shooting happened on the city's east side, near 8 Mile and Sherwood.

Police say the suspect left the scene on foot, heading west on 8 Mile. The suspect is believed to have cut his hand trying to climb the fence by the nearby Faygo plant. Police say a driver picked him up and dropped him in the area of Mound and Davison.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Black male in his mid-50s who was wearing a black baseball cap and white t-shirt.

Police say there were six people on the bus at the time of the shooting. They say they are going to increase patrols on the bus today.

According to police, there was another incident on a bus on Tuesday evening in the 7 Mile and Gratiot area. Police say in that case, there was an argument over the fare, when someone spat on the bus driver. Police say the bus driver then pulled out a knife and stabbed the person.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that multiple people were injured. Police confirm that one person was injured.

