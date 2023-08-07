Murder suspect in custody after barricaded situation in Van Buren Township

There were terrifying moments over the weekend after a standoff between a barricaded gunman and police in Van Buren Township.

Detectives are now investigating after the Van Buren Estates community sheltered in place when a man believed to be responsible for two shootings barricaded himself inside a home.

Police say the suspect is being investigated for murder on Friday, just north of Van Buren Estates, and a shooting of another man and his dog on Sunday afternoon.

"We were just in our house having lunch at the time and heard, 'bang bang bang,' right away, 15 shots or something, a full magazine dump," a neighbor said.

That neighbor lives across the street from the man who is now in police custody.

"We don't even hear about break-ins or anything, so to have a murder and an attempted murder within the same weekend, that's unbelievable around here," the neighbor asid.

People in the community sheltered in place around 12:45 p.m. Sunday while police negotiated with the suspect to surrender.

"Our detectives and our uniform officers were actually inside the mobile home park during the shots fired, they actually heard the shots fired and they were on the suspect's residence within a matter of 10 seconds," Van Buren Deputy Police Chief Joshua Monte said.

The suspect's name has not yet been released, but the neighbor said the man mostly kept to himself and seemed like a quiet guy.

Sunday's shooting victim and his dog are expected to be OK. Police are currently investigating if the attacks were targeted or random.