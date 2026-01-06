Murder trial starts this week in death of Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Desmond Burks' murder trial starts this week. On Monday, he attended his pre-trial hearing. Burks faces first-degree murder, felony murder and larceny charges in the death of Dr. Devon Hoover.

The prominent Detroit neurosurgeon was found dead in his attic in April 2023 after Detroit police performed a wellness check. Investigators said he had been shot twice in the head and his body was wrapped in a blood-soaked carpet.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Trial set to begin in Dr. Devon Hoover murder case

At the pre-trial, Judge Paul Cusick set the tone for how he expects the trial to go. It could last several weeks, according to court administration.

"Obviously, there's always been respect shown to this court by the defendant and attorneys in this case, and all of the witnesses need to show the respect that is going to be required. There will be no outburst from any witnesses or anyone else during the proceedings," the judge said.

Cusick discussed scheduling for the trial, starting with jury selection Wednesday and outlined restrictions for news media.

"Media is prohibited from showing and/or publishing the faces of any civilian witnesses not employed by the government," he read.

Those same restrictions were in place during the preliminary hearing.

At the prelim, a number of people testified that they were former lovers of Desmond Burks.

Those men and women described Burks as a hustler and said he would send them money from an unknown Cash App and then have them send the money back to his Cash App.

Watch our coverage of the third day of the preliminary hearing below:

Day 3 concludes in Desmond Burks' preliminary hearing in murder of Dr. Devon Hoover

Burks is accused of stealing more than $30,000 from Hoover via credit card and fraudulent bank transactions, and Burks allegedly used other people to execute his plan.

Investigators said text messages revealed Burks had an intimate relationship with Hoover and was sometimes paid for sexual services.

Watch our coverage of the second day of the preliminary hearing below:

Mystery backpack focus of testimony during day 2 of Hoover preliminary hearing

Testimony from the prelim also revealed that authorities zeroed in on Burks, in part, through cellphone records and surveillance footage involving Hoover's stolen truck.

During the trial, we may hear from a close relative of Burks who identified him in surveillance footage during the prelim. The footage allegedly shows Burks walking away from Hoover's stolen vehicle.

Watch our coverage of the first day of the preliminary hearing below:

Preliminary hearing begins for man charged with killing Dr. Devon Hoover

The jury selection process is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.