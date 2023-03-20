Muslim philanthropist, health care leader bags USA Today's Women of the Year honor

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local philanthropist Najah Bazzy has been recognized as one of USA Today's Women of the Year.

The accolade recognizes the significant impact she has made over 40 years across Michigan and the world.

Bazzy runs Zaman International, a nonprofit that helps women and children break the cycle of poverty and build their future through work placements or equipping them with skills to be part of a workforce.

"You are a great woman Najah, I love you. She is a superwoman," said Kawther Farhat, a worker at Zaman International.

"Awesome is probably the best word to describe her," said Cynthia Hicks, a volunteer at Zaman International.

Bazzy, the founder of Zaman International, is an inspiration for many.

"A client at Zaman is a single mother, abandoned, abused, divorced, widowed living below the poverty line, which $12,000, so that's our typical client. And then our goal is to move them from a crisis, instability to stability," Bazzy said.

As an internationally recognized humanitarian and interfaith leader, Bazzy left a six-figure salary as a nurse to open an over 40,000-square-foot facility in Inkster. It's run by a team of volunteers that has helped more than 3 million people in 20 countries since 2010.

"I think the equity issue, the social justice issue, that we can do more — coupled with I think in the wealthiest country in the world, poverty should not exist," Bazzy said.

To promote diversity and inclusion, Bazzy implemented a national model of transcultural clinical care which, according to Corewell Health's Dr. Asha Shajahan, is pioneering.

"As a woman and woman of color, I look up to her so much. She has been looking at how do we merge cultures when we give people quality health care and look at a person in their totality," said Shajahan, director of Health Equity at Corewell Health.

Bazzy is also on the board of Angela Hospice and co-founded the Muslim Youth Connection.

"Are you a humanitarian first, a Muslim woman, or both?" 7 Action News asked.

"I think every Muslim — male or female — should be a humanitarian just by the tenants of the faith. I guess for me, it's more about no matter what faith you are or how you are created, what can you do with what you have?" Bazzy said.

And even after bagging several accolades like TEDxDetroit Top Ten awardee, Michigan Women's Hall of Fame, CNN Hero and most recently, USA Today's Women of the Year honoree, Bazzy says it's never been about the titles.

"The idea for me has always been hope, like how do you create hope? Because that's intrinsic in every human being. How you can open that hope up and see a light in themselves that can bring a productive change in their own lives," Bazzy said.

That's why Bazzy's friend and coworker of over 15 years, Gail Zion says she is elated to be part of Bazzy's success story.

"Her dedication and commitment to the greater good is phenomenal. And I think that a lot of people don't understand the sacrifices that an individual goes through to achieve such merits," said Zion, COO at Zaman International.

Zaman International is expanding and is always looking for partners and volunteers. To learn more and be part of their growth story, head to zamaninternational.org.