Both parties make final election push in Macomb County to help win Michigan

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights High School is one of the 40 polling locations where you will find Macomb County residents busy casting their ballots.

One of them is Zaid Ramzi. The 18-year-old came with his friends and said they all voted for the first time.

"Whoever gets elected is the person we are going to live with and deal with the next few years of our lives. And I feel it's an important thing to do because that's the only way to get our voices heard," Zaid said.

Macomb County is important to win Michigan's 15 electoral votes. And since the choice will most likely be between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris, I decided to visit the campaign offices of both parties to see what is being done in the final hour.

Nelda Carpenter is one of the volunteers at the Macomb County Republican Party office. This is the first time she is helping the Republican Party.

"He is the only one that can possibly turn our country around," Carpenter said.

Leading up to Election Day, the Democrat-turned-Republican told me that this place was bustling with people gearing up for what they hope is going to be a big win.

"Today, people who are coming in are the last-minute voters, and they are looking for guidance. They don't know who to vote when it comes to the down-ballot," Carpenter said.

Even though Trump won Macomb County in 2016 and 2020, during the last election, the number of Trump voters did drop. But Nelda is not worried about this county turning blue because she believes it's time for a change.

"From the grocery store to paying your electric bill, there is no way things are better today than they were when Trump was president. That's what I consider important," Carpenter said.

A volunteer coordinator, Nancy Duemling, is also going door to door and speaking to people who have not yet voted.

"I really like that she truly seems to enjoy what she is doing. It's not a job for her, it's a calling," said Duemling, who is helping at the Harris campaign office in Mount Clemens.

"The other side is being led by someone who says vote for me and you will never have to vote again. That's not the United States of America that I know and that I've supported my entire life."

I asked Duemling how confident she is about the possibility of Macomb County flipping this election.

"It's a concern. I think if we were truly afraid, we're still out there. We are not going down without a fight," Duemling said.

I also asked Duemling if she'd be upset if Harris won Michigan but not the country.

"I wouldn't be happy. But I wouldn't be totally surprised," she said.

But it seems like the next generation is hoping that things will be different in the future.

"The country that we live in today, I feel like we just really vote for anyone but Republican or Democratic," Zaid saod.

"I think the Green Party is a great option, and I hate that you can't vote for it; it feels like your vote is a waste," said Celina Kalaydjian, an 18-year-old voter.

