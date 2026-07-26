DETROIT (WXYZ) — Early in-person voting is now underway in Detroit, with city leaders marking the first day with a block party featuring food and music as residents turned out to cast their ballots ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election.

Watch Faraz Javed's report below

Detroit kicks off early voting with block party as residents share top concerns

On that date, Michigan voters will decide the respective party nominees for a variety of races, including Governor and U.S. Senate. Early in-person voting runs through Aug. 2.

Lifelong Detroit residents Monique Campbell and Romelle Madley said early voting has always been their plan.

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"So I don't have to stand in a line so I can get it out of the way. It gives me time to research all the candidates at home and then I can really read the directions," Campbell said.

When asked what she looks for in a candidate, Campbell said she wants someone "more progressive," while Madley said she wants "something right for the people."

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For 18-year-old Gavin Hudson, this election marks a milestone — it is his first time casting a ballot.

"Public schools. The funding of the schools. They need to get more books. They need more teachers, honestly, education," Hudson said.

Other voters echoed concerns about the economy and housing.

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"Raise the income. I mean, hourly raise, they need to raise that because it's not conducive to the cost of living," Nadine Hern said.

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"I'd like to see better housing, you know, this better school system," Madeline Gill said.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and City Clerk Janice Winfrey were on hand to encourage residents to vote early and address concerns about election integrity.

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"Our vote is one of the most powerful weapons that we have to change the quality of life that we have. Midterms elections are critically important because they determine who goes on to the general election. So I would just say if you care about the cost of living, if you care about housing, if you care about the quality of our neighborhoods, we have to get out there and let our voices be heard, especially in a time where our vote is trying to be taken away from us," Sheffield said.

Winfrey pointed to the certification process as evidence of the city's election reliability.

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"At the end of every election, there's a certification process, right? And what the certification is done by a Wayne County board. Our numbers have never been lower in the last 10 years, never been lower than 98%," Winfrey said.

Sheffield added a call to resist misinformation.

"We have to continue to not allow misinformation to persuade us into not voting," Sheffield said.

Officials say early voting gives residents extra time to research candidates and make informed decisions before Election Day.

"And I hope that we always elect people who are going to bring more love and unity," Sheffield said.

To find the nearest early voting location, click this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

