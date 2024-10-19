Do campaign visits really matter? An expert and Michigan voters respond

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The signs are up at the Northwest Activities Center, which is one of the many places that voters registered in Detroit vote early in person starting Saturday along with the thousands of others who have retired absentee ballots. Yet, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are continuing to hit the campaign trail hard in Michigan.

“We were driving. We didn’t realize Kamala was gonna be here too. I said, 'wow, it’s really late.' They must be trying to get like the last-minute thing, the last-minute vote,” said Nicholle Reinsel, who already voted.

That's essentially what political expert David Dulio says the candidates are doing in such a tight race.

"Michigan is one of those seven battleground states that is going to decide this election, and our 15 electoral votes are incredibly precious to both sides,” said Dulio, who is the director of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement.

He says the focus is shifting to heavily focusing on voter turnout.

“This election is going to come down to voter turnout. Whatever side does a better job of turning out its voters is likely to win the whole thing," Dulio said.

That's why he says voters will see a lot more of each presidential candidates on the airwaves, TV screens, in person and on social media.

What effect are the rallies having on voters in the state? Some metro Detroiters say they haven't moved them to vote at all.

“Coming to Detroit and speaking and doing all their campaigning, I don’t think it’s helping," Kyleigh Mathewson, who has decided not to vote.

More than 944,000 voters have already exercised their right through absentee voting. Jackie Davis is one of them.

"I knew from the beginning who I was voting for," Davis said. "They need all the votes they can get, either side, so they may be able to persuade that last-second voter.”

Michigan voter Demario says he will likely wait until the final days to vote, but his decision won't be based on the rallies or political events.

“They want to get as many Black people to vote for their position or their party,” said Demario. “What I care is what they do for the American people.”

