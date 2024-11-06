Watch Now
Donald Trump expected to win Presidential Election, ABC News projects

Evan Vucci/AP
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump is expected to win the Presidential Election and become the 47th President of the United States, ABC News projects.

He'll return to the White House after serving as President from 2016-2020, as the 45th President of the United States. He'll be the first President to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1893.

ABC News is projecting that Trump will take Wisconsin, giving him more than the 270 Electoral Votes needed to win.

ABC News has yet to call the Presidential election results for the state of Michigan, but as of 5:45 a.m., Trump is projected to take Michigan. Also early this morning, Vice President Kamala Harris has not given a concession speech.

The latest updates can be found on both our Election Blog and on our election results tab.

