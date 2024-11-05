LIVE BLOG: 'On track to break turnout records.' MI voters head to polls this Election Day

(WXYZ) — After months of frequent visits to Michigan from both presidential campaigns, Election Day has finally arrived.

Here's a look at what's happening across metro Detroit.

If you want to check out all of our voter information and resources, click here.

Check out our live Election Day blog below:

Tuesday 10:50 a.m.

It was a steady stream of voters at Southfield City Hall on Tuesday morning. Many were pleasantly surprised by the wait time.

“Waited less than five minutes. We went in and went right to our voting precinct," said Scott Clay.

Andrew Hartman says voting at the polling place was a breeze.

"Maybe 30 seconds. I parked my car. And, 10 minutes later, I’m walking out," he said.

“I heard some people waited like two hours on the early voting on Sunday. I think everyone was kind of scrambling. But today, I came in like five minutes ago. It literally took me five minutes," said Teresa Ross, a Southfield resident.

Dominick Thirkield and his wife, Nicole, said the well-organized polling center made it easy for their entire family.

“I mean, they were very nice and very pleasant, you know, coordinated, letting us know where to go. And, we were out of there in less than 20 minutes," said Dominick.

Nicole said, “I wanted to make sure that my kids were able to witness history and make sure that I document it so when they did get older, they were able to say I was there.”

Tuesday: 10:45 a.m.

There has been a steady flow of voters coming into Pasteur Elementary on Detroit’s west side this morning.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson visited a short time ago — talking about the turnout so far this Election Day.

WATCH: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks on Election Day with polls now open

WATCH: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks on Election Day with polls now open

Benson says more than 3.3 million people in Michigan voted even before the polls opened this morning.

Benson says 82% of all absentee ballots were returned before Election Day, and many of those have already been processed.

There are long lines at polling places around metro Detroit — and the Secretary of State says they have a field team of 100 people ready to respond to any allegations of trouble.

"People are engaged and people know the rules, which is that today is the last day to vote in this election. And whether people choose to vote in person here at precincts or returning their ballot at a local drop box, it's going to be a celebratory day, a hopeful day and a day where we can be proud that so many people are participating in our election. Already, 45.8% of registered active voters in our state have voted in this election, and we're on track to break turnout records yet again," said Benson.

"I just want to say everyone get out and vote do what you’re supposed to do — make it count," said Daveen Young, a voter.

"It’s a good turnout, I like to see this," said Pamela Dann, another voter.

Benson says Michigan is on track for a record turnout.

We were at a few polling spots in Redford earlier today where some people were complaining they didn’t have enough computers to check everyone in, so just keep in mind, it’s always a busy day so bring your patience.

Tuesday: 10 a.m.

7 News Detroit reporter Brittany Toolis was outside of Central United Methodist Church in Detroit, where inside there are two voter precincts. She's been there since right after polls opened.

Only 15 voters are allowed in at a time, so they have seen a small line of voters. For one person, it's the first time they've cast a vote in about a decade.

"I’m feeling happy and hopeful," said Sierra Spencer. "People seem ready."

Sierra is one of millions casting her ballot as the 2024 Presidential Election is now in voter's hands.

"We got up at like 6 this morning ... getting ready to vote today," said Josie Budnick and James Bennett.

All three Metro Detroit voters cast their ballots at the church on Woodward Avenue and East Adams, off of Grand Circus Park. It houses two precincts, and a small but steady line filing out the front door all morning.

"I was expecting to see a line I know most of my peers voted early," Sierra said. "I was a little worried about the wait but it actually wasn’t bad."

"He’s late for work but we’re making it happen," said Josie. "My boss is OK with it. We’re doing out duty. We’re both excited."

All three voters say the process went smoothly for them. Now they're waiting for the numbers to start rolling in.

"I’m happy that we’re finally going to have an answer moving forward as a country," Sierra said. "Just go out and vote if you haven’t already."

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 7 a.m.

Polls have opened across most of Michigan as voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots.

More than 1.2 million Michiganders cast their ballot through early voting for the 2024 general election, according to the state's voter dashboard.

On Sunday, 189,442 people cast their ballot, according to the dashboard. That's the highest daily total in the state. The previous high was the day before with 145,955 people voting.

In all, 1,214,444 people cast an early in-person vote in Michigan for the 2024 general election.

