Former President Donald Trump holding rally in Saginaw this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Saginaw this week, his campaigned announced.

Trump will be speaking at Saginaw Valley State University's Ryder Center for Health and Physical Education at 3 p.m.

Doors for the event are set to open at 11 a.m. To register to attend the event, visit Trump's campaign website.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance will also be in Michigan this week. He'll be campaigning at the aerospace company Visioneering in Auburn Hills.

Both Trump and Vance made stops in Michigan last week. Vice President Kamala Harris has also made several trips to Michigan recently. Both campaigns have ramped up visits to Michigan, a battleground state, as the presidential election nears.