JD Vance to campaign in Auburn Hills on Wednesday, October 2

Chuck Burton/AP
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance.
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Republican Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance will return to metro Detroit on Wednesday, October 2. Vance is set to appear in Auburn Hills.

Vance is set to deliver remarks at the aerospace company Visioneering, which is located at 2055 Taylor Rd. Vance is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. Doors to the venue will open at 11:30 a.m.

If you would like to attend, you can register for general admission tickets on the campaign's website.

Vance, was last in Michigan this week, campaigning in Traverse City.

