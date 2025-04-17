INTERVIEW: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks accomplishments, running for Governor

(WXYZ) — The widening field in the race for Michigan governor now includes a familiar name in Lansing.

Our Lieutenant Governor, Democrat Garlin Gilchrist II, is hoping to lead our state after the upcoming election in 2026.

As with several interviews I’ve done with various candidates, I asked him about his vision for our state and why he says he’s uniquely qualified for the job.

“I am excited to be in this race to be the next Governor of Michigan,” Gilchrist said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist talks about Michigan gubernatorial run

Joining me for a one-on-one sit-down inside our studio, Lt. Governor Gilchrist is a name familiar to Michiganders. He tells us he’s proud to have delivered for our communities.

Among his top priorities is attracting business and supporting manufacturing jobs.

“I’m a problem solver who likes to build solutions, and I’ve seen too many people who create problems and not enough who solve them,” he says.

He tells me working with both political parties is something he’s done for years, and a skill the state’s top executive must bring to the table.

“What I’ve heard from people is that they are frustrated with not getting results fast enough, or progress in their community. Issues like housing, health care. Making sure our economy has a place for them today, and tomorrow,” Gilchrist says. “I’ve delivered on 60,000 new housing units in Michigan in the last 3 years, expanding access to affordable health care across Michigan.”

I also asked him about other crucial topics. He says our schools need more support, and he opposes federal cuts to the Department of Education. He wants more funding for police, fire, and infrastructure.

“Governor Whitmer ran on fixing roads. To this day, people are frustrated hitting potholes. What’s your take? We’ve fixed more than 20,000 miles and 1,600 bridges. Construction season just started, and every week, we are announcing a new project. Now, we’re looking for a long-term sustainable plan,” Gilchrist says.

He says he’s proud of common-sense gun laws, like requiring the safe storage of guns in the home. As a parent of 3, he says nothing is more important than keeping kids safe.

“We’ve seen mass shootings at MSU, Oxford, and in Rochester Hills. We need to make sure people recognize gun violence isn’t acceptable. For far too long, we have accepted too much death in our communities and inner cities,” Gilchrist says. “We need to make sure there are background checks on every gun sale or transfer. That if a person is a danger to themselves, or others, we put an extreme risk protection order in place, or domestic abusers now it’s not legal for them to have firearms.”

In addition, the Lt. Governor wants voters to know serving alongside Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been an important part of his preparation for what’s next.

“It’s given me tremendous opportunity to connect with people all over Michigan. We have the biggest state east of the Mississippi River. I’ve been to all 83 counties 3 or more times. I’ve gotten to know the people of Michigan,” he says.

Gilchrist tells me he’s also deeply concerned about the impact of tariffs on all Michigan businesses and in particular the auto industry. He says ultimately, protecting jobs is a top priority for him, and he can deliver a stable environment for business.

You can watch all our candidate interviews on our website WXYZ.com.