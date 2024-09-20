JD Vance campaigning in Traverse City next week

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Michigan next week, Donald Trump’s campaign announced.

Vance will be in Traverse City on Wednesday. He’ll be speaking at the Northwestern Michigan Fair at 7 p.m. Doors to the event open at 5 p.m.

Watch Vance speak in West Michigan during an event earlier this week in the video player below:

Ohio Sen. JD Vance speaks in West Michigan

Anyone who is interested in attending the event must register online.

Campaign stops have ramped up across Michigan, which is a battleground state, as the presidential election nears.

Watch our coverage of Trump's visit in Flint earlier this week in the video player below:

Donald Trump courts auto workers during Flint campaign stop

Both Vance and Trump made visits to Michigan earlier this week. Vance was in West Michigan speaking in Sparta and Trump held a town hall with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Farmington Hills on Thursday for a campaign event that was hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

Watch our coverage of Kamala's event with Oprah in the video player below: