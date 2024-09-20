Watch Now

JD Vance campaigning in Traverse City next week

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, of Ohio speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Michigan next week, Donald Trump’s campaign announced.

Vance will be in Traverse City on Wednesday. He’ll be speaking at the Northwestern Michigan Fair at 7 p.m. Doors to the event open at 5 p.m.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance speaks in West Michigan

Anyone who is interested in attending the event must register online.

Campaign stops have ramped up across Michigan, which is a battleground state, as the presidential election nears.

Donald Trump courts auto workers during Flint campaign stop

Both Vance and Trump made visits to Michigan earlier this week. Vance was in West Michigan speaking in Sparta and Trump held a town hall with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Farmington Hills on Thursday for a campaign event that was hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

Kamala Harris, Oprah hold virtual town hall in metro Detroit

