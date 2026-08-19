Jocelyn Benson chooses Winnie Brinks as running mate in gubernatorial race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has chosen Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks as her running mate in her Democratic bid to be the state’s next governor.

Benson made the announcement on Wednesday in Grand Rapids, where Brinks is from.

“Winnie Brinks is the right partner to help lead Michigan forward," Benson said in a statement. “From West Michigan to every corner of our state, Winnie has spent her career showing up for people, solving problems, and delivering results. Winnie helped deliver free breakfast and lunch for every public school student in Michigan and led the Senate through a trifecta that delivered the largest working families tax cut in decades. As Lieutenant Governor, Winnie will draw on her wealth of legislative knowledge to help implement our plans to lower costs and raise wages for Michigan families. I’m proud to have Winnie in the fight for a brighter, more affordable future.”

Brinks was elected to the state Senate in 2019. She was picked as majority leader in 2023, making her the first woman to ever hold the position. Prior to that, she served three terms in the state House.

“From expanding access to healthcare, to building more affordable housing, we have a lot of work to do in Michigan. That’s why I’m honored to join this ticket,” Brinks said in a statement. “I’ve spent my career working with people throughout West Michigan and our state to solve problems and get things done. Together, we’ll lower costs, raise wages, and fight for the rights and freedoms that the other side wants to rip away. I am honored to be Jocelyn’s partner in this work and look forward to traveling the state to share our vision for Michigan’s future.”

Last week, John James, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, chose State Rep. Jay DeBoyer of St. Clair County as his running mate.