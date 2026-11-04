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LIVE RESULTS: Michigan's 2026 Midterm Election

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America Votes
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Detroit vote counting underway at Huntington Place
Final voting underway in Detroit for 2026 Midterm Election
Mike Rogers set to attend watch party with Republicans in Detroit on Election night
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Polls are officially closed in metro Detroit and most of Michigan. Several major races are on the ballot statewide.

Get the latest election results here

Watch live coverage from 7 News Detroit in the video below

Related: Live blog on Michigan's 2026 Midterm election

Michigan voted for state house, state senate, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state and more.

Watch coverage from the election in the videos below

Watch below: Detroit vote counting underway at Huntington Place

Detroit vote counting underway at Huntington Place

Watch below: Final voting underway in Detroit for 2026 Midterm Election

Final voting underway in Detroit for 2026 Midterm Election

Watch below: Mike Rogers set to attend watch party with Republicans in Detroit on Election night

Mike Rogers set to attend watch party with Republicans in Detroit on Election night

Watch below: Abdul El-Sayed set to attend watch party with Democrats in Detroit on Election night

Abdul El-Sayed set to attend watch party with Democrats in Detroit on Election night

Watch the Pistons on The Spot - Detroit 20!