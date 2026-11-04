LIVE RESULTS: Michigan's 2026 Midterm Election

Polls are officially closed in metro Detroit and most of Michigan. Several major races are on the ballot statewide.
Get the latest election results here
Watch live coverage from 7 News Detroit in the video below
Related: Live blog on Michigan's 2026 Midterm election
Michigan voted for state house, state senate, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, governor, attorney general, secretary of state and more.
Watch coverage from the election in the videos below
Watch below: Detroit vote counting underway at Huntington Place
Detroit vote counting underway at Huntington Place
Watch below: Final voting underway in Detroit for 2026 Midterm Election
Final voting underway in Detroit for 2026 Midterm Election
Watch below: Mike Rogers set to attend watch party with Republicans in Detroit on Election night
Mike Rogers set to attend watch party with Republicans in Detroit on Election night
Watch below: Abdul El-Sayed set to attend watch party with Democrats in Detroit on Election night
Abdul El-Sayed set to attend watch party with Democrats in Detroit on Election night