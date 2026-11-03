Live Blog: Polls have now opened across Michigan this Election Day

(WXYZ) — The polls are officially open across Michigan as voters prepare to make their choices about issues and candidates for big races in the state, including the U.S. Senate race, Michigan governor, and more.
Below you can find the latest news on Election Day, including voter turnout and results once the polls close.
- Check if you're registered to vote in Michigan
- Find your polling location
- How to get an absentee ballot
- View your sample ballot
- More information about early voting
In-Person Voting
You need to bring ID. If you don't, you can still vote. You have to sign an affidavit and then you can vote.
Make sure you know your polling place ahead of time, and double-check to find out if your location has changed.
FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION HERE
11 a.m.
There are plenty of Election Day deals across Michigan. You can check the full list here and learn more in the video below.
7 a.m. EST Election Day
The polls have officially opened across most of Michigan.