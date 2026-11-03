Live Blog: Polls have now opened across Michigan this Election Day

(WXYZ) — The polls are officially open across Michigan as voters prepare to make their choices about issues and candidates for big races in the state, including the U.S. Senate race, Michigan governor, and more.

Below you can find the latest news on Election Day, including voter turnout and results once the polls close.

In-Person Voting

You need to bring ID. If you don't, you can still vote. You have to sign an affidavit and then you can vote.

Make sure you know your polling place ahead of time, and double-check to find out if your location has changed.

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION HERE

11 a.m.

There are plenty of Election Day deals across Michigan. You can check the full list here and learn more in the video below.

Election Day deals include free doughnuts and rides to the polls

7 a.m. EST Election Day

The polls have officially opened across most of Michigan.