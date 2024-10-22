Local Democrat wants answers after being booted from Harris event without explanation

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former congressional District 11 candidate, Dr. Ahmed Ghanim, came to the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Monday hoping to hear Vice President Kamala Harris speak about her plans for Arab and Muslim Americans if elected President. But instead, he had a rude awakening.

"I went through security, they got my name, they got me my seat, then after 10 minutes, the staffers from Harris campaign came and kicked me out," said Dr. Ghanim in a social media video.

Dr. Ghanim filmed the following videos on his phone when, without any explanation, he was asked to leave the venue.

"I wanna know why you are kicking me out from the.... I'm not kicking you out. The venue is kicking you out. Who is the venue? How does the venue knows about me? I have no idea they've asked you to leave. Unfortunately, this is no longer a conversation. So please escort him out of the building please.. OK,"

7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed met with Dr. Ghanim to unpack the moment when he says he was singled out from a crowd of around 200 people around 3 pm, before the Vice President took the stage.

"I was actually sitting, answering my phone, I was not even engaged in any conversation with anyone. And I got singled out. A lady came to me and said can you follow me please. And when we went to the door, I found two police officers waiting for me there and threatening me if I don't leave, they will put me in the back of the police car," said Dr. Ghanim.

"Did you go alone? Or did you go with someone?" asked Faraz.

"I was alone," said Dr. Ghanim.

"Were you wearing something that was perhaps questionable?" asked Faraz.

"No. I can show you the suit I was wearing yesterday. I didn't have any pins, any banners, nothing, just a plain suit," said Dr. Ghanim.

Dr. Ghanim also shared a screenshot of the email, showing a confirmed campaign event invitation.

"This is my city, so if this happens to me in my city where I should feel safe. And inside the safety of the party that I was running. How do you think that is going to make me feel other than being an outcast?" said Dr. Ghanim.

In a statement issued to 7 News Detroit, Harris's campaign spokesperson writes, "Our campaign regrets this action and its impact on Dr. Ghanim and the community, and he is welcome at future events. We value our relationship with the Muslim American community and are committed to ensuring all community and political spaces are welcoming and respectful to every American."

Meanwhile, the Secret Service confirmed that Ahmed was not deemed a threat to the event, nor were any agents involved. The Royal Oak Police Department also confirmed that the man in the video is one of their detectives and that someone from the venue revoked Ahmed's invitation.

Royal Oak Police Lt. Rich Millard also says that, to his knowledge, no one else was asked to leave the event.

Faraz reached out to the Royal Oak Music Theatre management for an explanation as to why they revoked Ahmed's invitation, but they've yet to respond with a comment.