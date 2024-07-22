Local Democratic delegates weigh in on next steps in presidential race

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With President Joe Biden dropping his reelection campaign, Democratic delegates have no choice but to pick a different presidential nominee for the November ballot.

Wayne County Commissioner Jonathan Kinloch is a delegate for the Michigan Democratic Party. He's tasked with casting a vote for the party's presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

"I know myself and many other leaders in the Democratic Party and among the congressional delegation have pledged our support behind our Vice President Kamala Harris and so now, we have to pretty much rally folks to support the same path toward the nomination," Kinloch explained.

"We're still waiting to hear from the party, from the DNC specifically, as it relates to what's next steps because you do recall there's been conversations around doing an early, sort of endorsement for President Biden," he said.

"I'm getting questions regarding that. 'Is that still the case?' Whether it'll be a virtual nomination for the vice president, or we'll just have an open convention next month," Kinloch continued.



Video: Political consultant Mario Morrow talks about what could be next for the Democrats after Biden bows out?

What comes next for the Democrats after Biden bows out?

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is also a delegate.

He said, "We do have a responsibility, I think, as delegates to make sure that we're picking the ticket that will give us the strongest chance to beat Donald Trump in November."

Coulter is also placing his support behind Harris as the Democratic Party navigates charted territory.

"I think a lot of that uncertainty in Michigan went away when the governor came out in a strong defense of Kamala and a strong endorsement. (Whitmer) is the de facto leader of the Democratic Party in Michigan. So, I think that carries a lot of weight. So, I think the uncertainty around our presidential nominee is done," he explained.

Coulter said he thinks the uncertainty now centers on who will be Harris's pick for vice presidential nominee.