Michigan 2024 August primary: Everything you need to know

The 2024 Michigan Primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 6 with several key races for Republicans and Democrats looking to move onto the November general election.

Related: Michigan August 2024 primary: Here are the races to watch

From information about registering and absentee voting, to sample ballots and more, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 primary election.

Can I vote split ticket?

You cannot split your ticket for Michigan's August Primary, meaning you will have to request either a Democratic or Republican ballot when you're at the polls.

How to register

Because we're within 14 days of the primary, you cannot register online, but you can register in-person at your local clerk's office. You need to bring proof of eligibility and residency.

To be eligible to register to vote you must be:



A Michigan resident (at the time you register) and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days (when you vote)

A United States citizen

At least 18 years of age (when you vote)

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Proof of residency:

Michigan driver’s license or state ID

Current utility bill

Bank statement

Paycheck or government check

Other government document

You can register at any time up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

How to vote absentee

Michigan has no-reason absentee voting, and you can apply online or in-person to vote, or get an application mailed to you by calling the township clerk and asking.

The deadline for online and mail requests must be received by the clerk no later than 5 p.m. the Friday before the election (Aug. 2).

You can request an absent voter ballot in-person at the clerks' office until 4 p.m. on the day before the election (Aug. 5).

Your completed ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Where is my ballot drop box?

If you have an absentee ballot, it's recommended you hand-deliver your ballot to the clerk's office or drop it in a ballot drop-box within two weeks of the election.

You can find your clerk's office or ballot drop boxes by clicking here.

Did your ballot arrive?

All registered voters can track the status of their absentee ballot on the state's voter information website.

Can you change your vote?

In Michigan, you can spoil an absentee ballot by submitting a written request to the city or township clerk.



The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will pick it up in person at the clerk’s office.

This request must be received by 5 p.m. on the second Friday before the election if the absentee ballot has been returned to the clerk. There is no option during the mandatory early voting period or an Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

An absentee ballot that has not been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election.

If a voter has not returned his or her ballot, the voter can surrender the ballot or sign a statement stating that the ballot was lost or destroyed and vote in person at an early voting site or on Election Day.

How does early voting work?

Michigan has early voting that runs for nine consecutive days beginning on the second Saturday before the election and ending the Sunday before election.

That means it will run July 27 through Aug. 4. It will also be available for the 2024 General Election from Saturday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Early voting has to be offered eight hours per day, and early voting is just like voting in-person on election day. Hours do vary by location.

Voters can look up their assigned early voting site or sites up to 60 days before the election on the state's voter information website.

Find your polling location

If you're at a new address or haven't voted before, you can find your polling location by clicking here.

See what's on the ballot

If you want to see what your ballot looks like before voting, you can check out the Michigan Voter Information Center and put in your county, jurisdiction and precinct.

Poll hours

Polls will open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., giving you 13 hours to vote. If you are standing in line at 8 p.m. you will be permitted to vote.

Bring ID to the polls

You will be asked to show a photo ID at the polls. That includes a driver's license or state-issued ID card, passport, military ID, student ID with a photo from high school or accredited college, tribal ID or any other federal or state government-issued photo ID.

If you do not have photo ID or forgot it, you can still vote. You will have to sign an affidavit stating that you are not in possession of a photo ID

