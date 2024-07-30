Michigan August 2024 primary: Here are the races to watch

The 2024 Michigan August Primary is set for Tuesday, Aug. 6 and there are several key races on the ballot.

Below are some of the key races that Michigan will see in the 2024 primary ballot.

Michigan U.S. Senate race

Longtime U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced that she would not seek re-election in 2024, making Michigan a key race when it comes to the U.S. Senate.

Several Republicans and Democrats threw their hat in the ring for U.S. Senate, but since then, many have dropped out.

The race is important for both parties due to the current breakdown of the U.S. Senate, which has Democrats holding a slim one-seat majority.

Here are the candidates

Democrat



Hill Harper

Elissa Slotkin

Republican

Justin Amash

Sherry O'Donnell

Sandy Pensler (has dropped out)

Mike Rogers

Michigan U.S. House races

All 13 House seats are up for grabs within many competitive districts. Democrats have a 7-6 majority for the seats in Michigan.

District 8

Rep. Dan Kildee is not seeking re-election for District 8, so Democrats will look to replace him while Republicans will look to flip the seat.

Here are the candidates

Democrat



Matt Collier

Pamelia Pugh

Kristen McDonald Rivet

Republican

Mary Draves

Anthony Hudson

Paul Junge

District 10

Rep. John James is running unopposed on the Republican side for District 10. He narrowly defeated former judge Carl Marlinga in 2022 by just 1,600 votes.

Marlinga is running in the Democratic primary again with three other candidates also seeking the Democratic nomination.

Here are the candidates

Democrat



Emily Busch

Carl Marlinga

Tiffany Tilley

Diane Young

District 11

Rep. Haley Stevens is seeking re-election and the Democratic nomination running against Ahmed Ghanim. Two Republicans are on the primary ticket.

Here are the candidates

Republican



Charlies Frangie

Nick Somberg

District 13

District 13 is a solidly Democratic district, and two candidates are facing off against incumbent Rep. Shri Thanedar to try and win the Democratic nomination.

Below are the candidates

Democrat

