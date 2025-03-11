Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announces run for Governor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II (D) is running for Governor of Michigan next year, he announced on social media on Tuesday morning.

"I know that improving the way systems work improves peoples lives," Gilchrist said in his announcement. "That's why I became an engineer, it's why I went into public service, and it's why I'm running for Governor of the State of Michigan."

A Detroit native, Gilchrist has a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Michigan in Science in Engineering. He previously worked at Microsoft and as a social media manager on Barack Obama's first Presidential campaign before moving back to Detroit to work for city government.

Working under Gretchen Whitmer, Gilchrist has served as Michigan's Lieutenant Governor since 2019.

"Let's make the dream of health and wealth a reality for every Michigander. Let's stand tall for Michigan." Gilchrist, who stands at 6-foot-9, concluded in his announcement.