Michigan voters skip Election Day lines as early in-person voting and absentee returns surge statewide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For Michigan voters, Saturday marked the start of nine days of early in-person voting. Kazha Jones was joined by fellow Detroiters, including 48-year-old Navy veteran Tyrone Elam, at the Northwest Activities Center.

"On voting day, it can be very hectic between the traffic, the lines, work, school. Just making sure you're early to the party," Jones said.

7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed has the story in the video below:

Michigan voters cast ballots early as absentee returns climb statewide

"I ain't taking no chances. I need my vote to be going through," Elam said.

But not every early vote is being cast inside. Edey Bell drove up to drop off his absentee ballot.

"Voting determines everything. And people don't realize that, until it's too late," Bell said.

According to the Michigan Voting Dashboard, more than 162,000 absentee ballots have already been returned in Wayne County. Statewide, more than 1 million absentee ballots have been returned. Plus, absentee ballot requests are up 17% from the same point four years ago. Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey says she sees the shift.

"I'd say that people want to vote. People want to express what's important to them," Winfrey said.

For many voters, the economy is top of mind.

"I got a small business. Everything I had went up," Elam said.

"We're in an economy now where we're seeing tax inflation, we're seeing gas prices off the charts. So every cause is a working cost, and I'm just here to see the change happen," Jones said.

Michigan is home to closely watched races for governor, along with a U.S. Senate contest and several competitive congressional races.

"To me, the governor is almost like the president. I'm watching that Senate race," Elam said.

Asked why the Senate race mattered to him, Elam said, "They make all the rules."

WATCH | Rogers, El-Sayed clash on tariffs, Iran and Trump in final Michigan Senate debate before Election Day:

Michigan Senate debate recap: Rogers and El-Sayed clash on tariffs, Iran and Trump ties

If you received an absentee ballot and haven't returned it yet, election officials recommend hand delivering it to your clerk's office or dropping it off at one of the designated drop boxes.

"But do not mail that ballot at this point," Winfrey said.

Voters said they hope whoever wins will pay attention to their concerns.

"Listen to me," Elam said.

Bell described the process as simple.

"It was very easy. It's not hard at all. Come out," Bell said.

"Take care of your business. Vote," Bell said.

"To make a difference," Elam said, on why people should vote.

Early voting sites will be open at least eight hours a day through November 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.