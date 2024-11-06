Mike Rogers concedes to Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Michigan U.S. Senate race

(WXYZ) — Republican Mike Rogers has conceded to U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the U.S. Senate race in Michigan.

Rogers issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“Congratulations to Congresswoman Slotkin on her victory, I wish her the best as she serves the people of Michigan in the Senate.

I am humbled and honored for the millions of Michiganders who embraced our campaign, shared their thoughts, their concerns, their ideas, and put their faith and trust in me to serve our great state as their U.S. Senator. I’m also proud to have run on the ticket with our President-elect, Donald J. Trump, and I have no doubt that he is going to help move Michigan and America forward.

Michigan will always be home, and serving our state has been the honor of my life. While it won’t be in the U.S. Senate right now, I will continue to serve Michigan now and into the future. Finally, I want to thank my partner in life and in this campaign, my wife Kristi, who has dedicated her life to service and was instrumental in helping us bring light to the issues that so many families are facing. She has been my rock and sacrificed to help bring needed change to Michigan.

Thank You, Michigan.”

Slotkin, a Democrat who currently represents Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, beat out former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers.

Both were vying for the seat after the retirement of U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced in 2023 her plans to retire after 24 years in the Senate.

Only one Republican has won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan dating back to the 1960s – Spencer Abraham in 1995. He served one term and lost his re-election bid to Stabenow.

Her projected win comes after Republicans are projected to take back control of the U.S. Senate next year.

Slotkin grew up in Holly and according to her campaign page, she's a third-generation Michigander who spent time on her family farm in Holly. She went to Cranbrook, according to a 2018 article, and then went on to Cornell and Columbia University.

She said that after being in New York City on 9/11, she wanted to go into national security, and was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency.

During her time in the CIA, she worked in the George W. Bush administration and had three tours in Iraq with the U.S. military.

After her time in the military, Slotkin worked in the Department of Defense starting in 2011. She worked her way up to be the acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs.

In 2017, Slotkin announced she was running for Congress and beat incumbent Mike Bishop. Slotkin received more than 50% of the vote compared to Bishop's 46.7%.

She has served on the House Agriculture Committee and House Armed Services Committee during her three terms in Congress.