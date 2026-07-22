Oakland County voters to decide on regional school millage proposal

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Oakland County voters head to the polls this primary election, a proposed school millage on the ballot has neighbors divided over education funding and property taxes.

If you drive by several schools in Oakland County, you’re bound to see a sign promoting the Regional Enhancement Millage proposal for increasing funding for schools.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Oakland County schooll millage proposal on the primary ballot

7 News Detroit asked several Oakland County voters how they feel considering it would be an impact on their property taxes.

“I have my absentee ballot. I haven’t voted yet," Milford Township resident Sue Grifor said.

If it passes, each school would receive roughly an additional $781 per student. Some voters, like Grifor, are still on the fence when it comes to how they’ll vote.

“I’m neutral at the moment. I wanna do some more research," she said.

WXYZ

Here’s what the millage is about in a nutshell: according to the Oakland County Intermediate School District, property owners would pay about "$1.50 per year for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value."

That breaks down to about $300 per year for a home with a taxable value of $200,000. That home would have a value of $400,000.

If the millage passes, property owners will see that fee on their winter tax bill starting this December.

The millage is for six years.

Kate Larive of Wixom said she’ll likely vote yes.

“I think people should be willing to pay a lil extra because our education system really needs it right now with all the budget cuts happening in the world," she told 7 News Detroit.

WXYZ

Janet Watson, who lives in White Lake, said no new taxes.

“They’re not explaining where the money’s going to. I don’t think it’s gonna be localized enough for the kids in our district, and I don’t want another proposal. I think the millages keep going up and up and up," Watson said.

WXYZ

7 News Detroit spoke with Novi Community School District Superintendent Ben Mainka who said the state’s per pupil funding is inadequate. He said people are often unaware of the limitations placed on how school funding can be used when it comes to funding mechanisms like bonds, for example.

The superintendent said this millage offers school districts spending flexibility.

“I think part of that confusion is that when we go out to our communities for a bond or a sinking fund, there’s a very specific task, right? For example, we’re coming to you because we’d like to raise money to build a new school or something like that and so people know OK, I’m voting for that," Mainka explained.

"(However), with this (proposed millage), what you’re really doing is you’re voting to say I want make sure that our schools have enough funds to be able to operate at the level that they have been."

WXYZ

Mainka said the gaps that need to be filled by additional funding vary from district to district.

He said the funds can be used for “things like intervention services, things like transportation, things like extracurricular and athletics and curricula."

"Those purchases as well as potentially positions that would support student learning that we may have to go without in a setting where those dollars would not be available," Mainka explained.

Which way is the vote leaning ahead of the primary? Who knows at this point. But you’re going to find voters who fall in one of two camps.

“Our taxes are just getting too large," Watson said.

Larive said, “I know funds are tight for people, but I think it would be a positive things to vote yes on.”

