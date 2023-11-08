State Rep. Lori Stone wins Warren mayoral race; will become first woman to lead the city

One of the most-watched races in Michigan for the November election was the race for Warren mayor.

State Rep. Lori Stone beat out the city's human resources director, George Dimas, with 53% of the vote. She becomes the first woman to lead Michigan's third-largest city.

In Westland, 59% of voters selected State Rep. Kevin Coleman, who will serve a partial term. The changes will create a shakeup in Lansing, shifting the balance of power in the Democratic-controlled State House.

As soon as Coleman and Stone are sworn in and vacate their seats, it will be up to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to call for a special election to fill their seats. Under Michigan law, there's no deadline to set and hold a special election.

As for the Warren race, Stone will be the first mayor in 16 years after a court ruled current Warren Mayor Jim Fouts couldn't seek a fifth term.

Longtime Warren resident Kathy Bienick says it was time for a change in city leadership.

"We wanted to see change in the city. It's been a long time and there's been a lot of fighting in the council. So we thought get some new people in and see how they do," Bienick said.

With the State House, it will now be evenly split 54-54 for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Oakland University Political Science Professor Dave Dulio said it was the first time in 40 years that Democrats controlled the State House, Senate and governor's office.

"Both of these districts where these folks are where these mayoral candidates will be leaving are pretty solid Democrat districts and in addition to that, it is up to the governor to decide when to call a special election," he said.

The governor can call the special election at any time to fill the seats or wait until the next general election, which will be in November 2024.