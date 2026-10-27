Vance to campaign for Rogers in Howell as Michigan's Senate candidates pursue different turnout strategies

DETROIT, MI — Two different strategies are emerging in Michigan's race for U.S. Senate as Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed welcome high-profile political visits to rally voters.

Vice President J.D. Vance is set to campaign tomorrow in Howell for Rogers. On the streets of Howell, voters are getting ready for the visit in support of the Senate candidate.

When I asked people whether high-profile visits like this actually help drive turnout, reaction was mixed.

Hear from Voters in the Video Player Below

"Good for the community. Bring a lot of people in but does also create divides. Do you see Howell as up for grabs for either side? I think so," Jason said.

"We all know why gas prices are what they are. We're one way or the other on the Iran war. Quite honestly, I think people made up their minds a long time ago," Jim said.

The visit follows trips to southeast Michigan this past weekend by President Trump and former President Obama, with Sen. Bernie Sanders expected soon. Political science professor Michael Traugott said the two parties are pursuing different strategies.

"The strategies are a little different. Donald Trump is coming in to talk to the MAGA base and increase turnout," Traugott said.

For El-Sayed, Traugott said the focus is on building support in two key voting blocs.

"His support among Jewish voters and African American voters," Traugott said.

Using our election mapping system, I can tell you Howell played a significant role in Livingston County in 2024. Rogers won here by nearly 20 points, taking close to 60 percent of the vote compared to Elissa Slotkin's just under 40 percent.

Back in Detroit, El-Sayed is campaigning hard.

"Instead of sending money abroad to drop bombs on other people and their kids, I'd rather spend our money to build schools for our kids," El-Sayed said.

Rogers was not available for an interview, but in a statement he told me: "Democrats for Mike Rogers has taken off because Detroiters are ready for a leader who shows up for them instead of taking them for granted."

Regardless of which candidate they support, voters say the political star power coming to town is having an impact.

"Definitely. People are energized, yes," Lisa said.

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