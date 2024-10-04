Voters talk about Vice President Harris's message in wake of Redford stop

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris is in Michigan today on the campaign trail. Her two stops include Redford TownshVice President Kamala Harris is in Michigan on the campaign trail. Her two stops include Redford Township and Flint.

The presidential candidate invited guests to the Redford Township Fire Department, including firefighters, their families, and members of various unions.

“The bottom line is when unions are strong, America is strong," Harris said.

Josh Woodford, a member of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters, attended the campaign rally.

He said, “All the support that she’s given the unions over the last couple of years, and without the union support, it would make our jobs a lot harder. Whether it be safety on the job site, backing our union pension, anything of that sort, it really does help.”

About a mile away at Donutown, 7 News Detroit spoke with some of their regular customers about Harris being in town.

Voter Deborah Quarles said, “All she can do is present a strong message of what her agenda will be if she is elected President, and she needs to remind people who are in doubt (about) January 6th.”

When asked what issues are important to him, voter Marvin Johnson said, "I think about small business (and) giving people $50,000 small interest loans.”

Voter Dan Sutherland said, "I think she can do a pretty good job actually, but I don’t like the idea that she’s getting blamed for everything that’s going on even though she hasn’t been the president. But ya know, she’ll have her chance if she gets in. I hope she does.”

During her 17-minute speech, Harris reiterated a number of her campaign promises, like investing in manufacturing, addressing the housing shortage, helping small businesses get off the ground and to address inflation.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Detroit

Harris said, “And so we have a plan to lower cost on everything from healthcare to groceries, including what I've done in my time as attorney general, which is we gotta take on corporate price gouging."

She continued, "We gotta take on what we need to do to understand that if you want to grow the middle class, we need more middle-class tax cuts.”

Thursday, in Saginaw, former president Donald Trump also spoke on the economy.

Trump said, "Starting on day one of my new administration, we will end inflation and we will make America affordable again. It's not affordable. They kill you."

In response to Harris's visit to Michigan, the Trump Campaign released the following statement: