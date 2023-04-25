Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's endorsing Biden for reelection

NEW YORK (AP) — Leading progressive, Sen. Bernie Sanders, has decided to forgo another presidential bid of his own and instead endorse President Joe Biden’s reelection.

The 81-year-old Vermont senator, Biden’s chief rival in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he would “do everything I can to see the president is reelected.”

He says Democrats should unite behind Biden to prevent “a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue” from seizing the White House.

Biden announced his decision to seek a second term on Tuesday morning.

For much of the year, Sanders had left open the possibility of running again. On Tuesday, he said that he would not run and he discouraged any other high-profile progressive candidates from doing so either.