National, state & local officials react to deadly mass shooting at Grand Blanc church

(WXYZ) — Officials from across the country are responding to a deadly mass shooting at a church in Grand Blanc on Sunday morning.

Police say at least 2 dead, 9 injured in Grand Blanc church shooting

According to the latest update from police on Sunday afternoon, a 40-year-old Burton man rammed into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, opened fire and then set the church on fire.

Police say two people were killed and at least eight others were injured. The suspect was shot and killed by responding officers. The fire is out, and police expect there to be more victims inside from the fire.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

"My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc close."

President Donald Trump

"I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

FBI Director Kash Patel

"We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy."

Church of Latter-day Saints spokesperson Doug Anderson

“A tragic act of violence occurred today at a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During Sunday worship services a gunman opened fire, and early reports indicate that multiple individuals were injured. We ask for cooperation with local authorities as details become available.

“The Church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected. We offer thanks to the emergency responders who are assisting victims and families.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world. In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin

“What a terrible day for the community of Grand Blanc, where a truly unspeakable mass shooting occurred, this time targeting a peaceful and crowded place of worship, and with a serious fire that is still ongoing.

“We all grieve with the families and friends of those killed. They are feeling the shock and pain of such a senseless act of violence. And we pray for the injured survivors fighting to recover at this moment. Deep thanks to our police, fire, first responders and hospital staff from Grand Blanc and far beyond who had to deal with both the shooting and a serious fire, and leading during an extreme and complicated crisis.

“We will know more in the coming days and weeks. And there will be more to say. But today, we send our strength to those involved who must now try and pick up the pieces and grieve”

Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (8th Congressional District)

“I am beyond devastated by the shooting this morning at Grand Blanc’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joseph and I are praying for the victims and the entire Grand Blanc community. This kind of violence in a place of worship is despicable.

“Thank you to the first responders for your brave work to ensure our community’s safety. I urge all residents to avoid the area and give them space to respond to the situation.

“Our team and I will continue to monitor the situation and be with our neighbors in Grand Blanc as we navigate this tragedy together.”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald

“Americans have a right to feel safe at church. My heart goes out to the victims of the tragic shooting at Grand Blanc’s LDS church. But sympathy is not enough. Gun violence is a public health crisis. We have an obligation to find solutions to this deadly problem, so that everyone can be safe at church, school, and other public places.”

State Sen. John Cherry

“I am deeply saddened by the news today of the tragic act of violence that happened here in Genesee County. My family and I extend our hearts to those injured and killed, their families and their church family, and all who endured this traumatic experience today. To terrorize people in a place of worship, where their hopes are highest and their faith strongest, is particularly sickening and has rocked our entire community.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of the first responders from multiple agencies and communities who rushed to the scene and continue to help those affected.

The congregation, the people of Grand Blanc, and our Genesee County community as a whole will need to heal and rebuild emotionally and physically, and I hope we can all come together to support them and one another during these trying and terrifying times.”

State Rep. David Martin

“This morning, as I was leaving my own church service, I received the devastating news of the cowardly attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in our community. On a Sunday, in a sacred house of worship, families should feel nothing but peace and safety. That was stolen from them today in the most horrific and evil way.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and everyone in the community who has been shaken by this senseless violence. I want to thank the swift and courageous response of our local law enforcement and DNR officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel who acted immediately to contain the threat and protect others. I have been in touch with local law enforcement and will continue to be a resource for our community as we come together to support one another following this act of evil.”

Gabby Giffords

"Today’s news of a shooting in Grand Blanc, Michigan attacking families and children during worship is devastating. My heart is with Michigan and the entire Latter-day Saints community. Not even a month ago, children lost their lives when a school-wide mass at Annunciation Catholic Church was attacked in Minneapolis. Families deserve safety wherever they are, but being targeted while practicing one’s faith is especially horrific. Although we are still waiting for details on the circumstances of this shooting, we know that more can be done to save lives and prevent targeted violence. Our leaders, on both sides of the aisle, must act now, before yet another community is altered forever by a horrific mass shooting.”

