(WXYZ) - A Michigan man whose car was crushed by a sandbag thrown from an Ohio highway overpass on Tuesday has died from his injuries

Michigan man hit by sandbag thrown from I-75 overpass in Ohio, teens in custody

Marquise Byrd, 22 of Warren, Michigan, died in a Toledo, Ohio-area hospital following a critical injury sustained Tuesday evening.

Byrd was in the front passenger's seat in a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 through Toledo when a construction sandbag crashed through the windshield, striking him.

Sean Carter, age 14, William Parker, age 14, Pedro Salinas, age 13, and Demetrius Wimberly, age 14, appeared in Lucas County Juvenile Court Wednesday morning on Felonious Assault charges, but now face additional charges after Byrd’s death.

The four juveniles were observed by officers leaving the area of the overpass after the vehicle, in which Byrd was traveling, was struck.

Detectives determined the falling sandbag was not an accident, but a deliberate act and probable cause to charge the juveniles was established.

Detectives continue to seek additional evidence in this case and anyone with information is

