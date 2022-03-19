Detroiters unit to pack and ship items for Ukrainian frontline and refugees

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a show of support for Ukraine, hundreds of folks across metro Detroit have joined hands by contributing essential relief items and volunteering in Hamtramck at the Standard Trucking Warehouse.

The goal is to get humanitarian aid packed and shipped as fast as possible for the Ukrainian frontline and refugees.

"Priority number one is frontline, and then we are talking to hospitals assisting them," said Ukrainian Aid Organizer Sasha Tkachenko.

RELATED: 'They don’t have any water or food': Local nonprofit helps orphaned kids in Ukraine

The donations will be transported to Poland and from there to Lviv. Tkachenko says volunteers have been prepping items ranging from clothes to medical equipment since the beginning of the Russian invasion last month. Tkachenko says the destruction in Ukraine is unbearable.

"This is going to affect their whole life for those kids... because they are going to remember this forever," said Tkachenko.

Ascension Saint John Hospital staff members were also lending a hand.

"This is an amazing opportunity to take care of people that are in a situation in Ukraine that they didn’t ask for and they need help; we don’t know them. But we know they need help and that’s all we need to know," said Regional President & CEO of Ascension St. John Hospital, Dr. Kevin Grady.

So far, the health system has donated medical and health supplies worth $20,000. That's why Grady is proud of what his co-workers have achieved.

"We could label the boxes in English - Lisa Cara Donna went on a computer and labeled all the boxes in Ukrainian. That’s the extra touch that associates of our institution have," said Grady.

RELATED: Michigan bound? Local charities gear up to help Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia's invasion

For Chief Nursing Officer of Ascension St. John Hospital Gayle Novak, seeing people helping people is priceless.

"The joy and fulfillment of service that you do as individuals becomes magnified exponentially when we do it together," said Novak.

The Standard Trucking warehouse in Hamtramck is operational seven days a week.

To volunteer or donate relief items for Ukrainian people, please call:

Nazar - 313.920.9641

Anya - 313.920.8959

Christina - 313.920.8245

