Local salon teams up with nonprofit to collect items for Ukraine

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Style the Salon in West Bloomfield is partnering with nonprofit organization Global Health Charities to collect donations to help people in Ukraine.
Some of the items needed include:
- Onesies: Newborn to 3 months old
- Diapers: Newborn to 3 months old
- Gauze rolls
- Small soaps: Hotel size
- Non-sterile medical gloves
Supplies can be dropped off at Style the Salon in Orchard Mall at 6403 Orchard Lake Road.
A full list of items needed as well as information to donate online can be found on GHC’s website.