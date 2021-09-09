TIMELINE: Here's how the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 unfolded

(WXYZ) — Some Americans will never forget the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001; it's an event that changed life as we knew it.

Twenty years have passed since four commercial flights were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists, including two planes that were flown into the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and another that was crashed into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.

There were 2,977 people killed, not including the terrorists, and more than 25,000 people injured in the deadliest terror attack in world history.

