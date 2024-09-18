Nationwide ADHD medication shortage is 'an ongoing problem' in metro Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The nationwide shortage of ADHD medications is hitting hard in metro Detroit, leaving families, health care providers and pharmacists grappling with the challenges of managing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder without essential treatments.

As demand surges, local pharmacies are feeling the pressure, and solutions remain elusive. Earlier this month, the Drug Enforcement Administration approved an increase in the production of Vyvanse and its generic equivalents.

However, despite this positive development, the shortage persists, impacting local pharmacies like i Pharmacy in Livonia.

"It's an ongoing problem," pharmacist Rudy Najm said, highlighting the two-year struggle to maintain adequate supplies.

The shortage is attributed to several interrelated factors:



Increased demand: As students return to school, the need for ADHD medications has spiked

Manufacturing delays: Production issues continue to hinder the availability of medications like Adderall and Vyvanse

Supply chain disruptions: Global supply chain challenges have further complicated access to these vital drugs

As a result, pharmacists are inundated with inquiries from patients seeking alternatives when their prescriptions are out of stock.

Pharmacists like Najm are working tirelessly to assist patients during this crisis. When faced with back orders, Najm collaborates with patients and their physicians to explore alternative options.

“If a patient calls and says 'this is on backorder. What can I do?' We can consider different formulations of the same medication like switching from Vyvanse capsules to an extended-release tablet,” Najm explained.

Najm emphasizes the importance of communication between families, doctors and pharmacists to devise effective solutions.

“You have to work with the family and the doctor’s office to suggest alternatives that will still meet the patient's needs,” he advised.

The ADHD medication shortage in metro Detroit underscores the critical need for accessible health care solutions. Pharmacists are doing everything they can to keep medications in stock and minimize disruptions for patients.

As the situation evolves, the collaboration between patients, families, health care providers, and pharmacists will be essential in navigating these challenging times. For those affected, staying informed and maintaining open lines of communication with health care professionals can help manage ADHD effectively during this difficult period.

