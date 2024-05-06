Watch Now
News

Actions

Nearly $350K raised so far for Make-A-Wish Michigan after Walk for Wishes

204 Walk for Wishes held at Detroit Zoo
Posted at 6:32 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 06:32:54-04

I want to take a moment and applaud all the folks who made Saturday's Walk for Wishes a big success!

More than 2,500 walkers came out to the Detroit Zoo for the 26th annual walk to benefit Make-A-Wish Michigan!

Thanks to all the walkers and sponsors for raising funds to grant wishes to Michigan children facing life-threatening illnesses.

The total raised so for is $343,535 and counting, since fundraising continues through the end of May!

A big salute to Make-A-Wish Michigan, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Since 1984, the non-profit has granted more than 11,500 wishes to Michigan children. The goal this year is to grant more than 500 more wishes this year – which would be the most in the chapter’s history!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard