Nearly 700 Henry Ford Health System employees test positive for COVID-19 in the last week

(WXYZ) — Henry Ford Health System is reporting nearly 700 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days. That's about 2% of its approximately 33,000 employees.

It is also three times the number of employees infected compared to mid-December.

"Those healthcare workers are not available to be part of our teams taking care of our patients and accordingly further jeopardizing our ability to render the safest care," Executive VP and Chief Clinical Officer at Henry Ford Health System Dr. Adnan Munkarah said.

Henry Ford does not have a breakdown of the nearly 700 COVID-19 positive workers by vaccination status or those exempted from the mandate.

Henry Ford Health System also has had to temporarily close 97 beds across its hospitals, mostly due to staffing challenges.

Right now 480 patients are being treated for COVID-19 within its eight hospitals. Doctors say 95% have not received a booster dose. Overall, we're told 65% have not received any vaccine at all.

"Even though the Omicron is the dominate variant at the present time, based on some of the data being done at the state and national level, we can still not discount the fact the Delta variant is an ongoing and persistent threat," Dr. Adnan Munkarah said.

Doctor Munkarah says getting that booster shot could keep you out of the hospital.