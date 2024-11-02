Nearly one-fourth of people at Lambeau Field expected to be Lions fans on Sunday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions fans are fired up for the big rivalry game this weekend in Green Bay against the Packers and are heading to Wisconsin by the thousands.

The in-demand game is expected to have nearly one-fourth of the crowd in Honolulu Blue.

Jenna Mabie and Evan Messing from Macomb Township are ready to head to Wisconsin Saturday. The couple tries to head to one Lions away game per year and knew this game would be the one to watch.

WXYZ Lions fans getting ready to head down to Green Bay this weekend

"It’s going to be a very season-setting game," Mabie said.

Matt and Carrie Albin from South Branch have been season ticket holders for six years and have been to dozens of games in their lifetime. However, they’ve never been to Lambeau Field in Green Bay and jumped on the opportunity as soon as they could.

"Part of it is seeing how well Detroit fans turn out at the other games and when you watch, it's so amazing. We'll be watching the away games with friends and be like, listen, it sounds like a home field," Matt said. "We need to do that and be a part of that.”

WXYZ Matt Albin (left) and Carrie Albin (right) gearing up to head to Wisconsin Sunday

According to Vivid Seats’ proprietary data, nearly one-fourth, or 24%, of the crowd is projected to be Lions fans against the Packers. Vivid Seats ticket marketplace data also found this week's hottest NFL ticket is the Packers game against the Lions.

The average ticket price is $378. Compared to their last matchup that took place in Detroit in November 2023, this weekend’s game is coming in as 20% more in demand.

"I'm sure the Green Bay fans will be like, where all these people are coming from,'" Matt Albin said.

Kickoff is Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in Green Bay.